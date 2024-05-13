Modi fuelling religious division, says Congress leader Chennithala

Former Kerala Home Minister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala on May 13 criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fuelling religious divisions through his campaign rhetoric, citing recent remarks made by the PM about the Muslim population in West Bengal.

Mr. Chennithala expressed concern over the Prime Minister’s rhetoric and suggested that it may contribute to an anti-BJP sentiment across the nation.

“By invoking Hindu-Muslim tensions and mentioning Pakistan in his speeches, Modi is attempting to sow religious discord. His remarks about the increase in the Muslim population in West Bengal during a campaign rally are inappropriate for a Prime Minister. What message does this send to the world?” Mr. Chennithala said.

He also expressed confidence in the BJP’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha election and predicted the formation of an “India Aghadi” government. “Modi does not talk about what the government has done in the past 10 years, and people are fed up with the current government. There is an anti-BJP wave all over the country,” the Congress leader said.

Mr. Chennithala also voiced his conviction that the BJP was experiencing significant losses in the Lok Sabha elections, paving the way for the formation of government by the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

Further, he said that the BJP had implemented a policy excluding leaders above 75 years from active political roles. “Senior leaders L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, who significantly contributed to the BJP’s organisational strength, have been sidelined due to their age. This has raised questions about whether Prime Minister Modi will also retire from politics after turning 75, potentially paving the way for (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah to assume the role of Prime Minister,” Mr. Chennithala said.

Ahead of the fifth and final phase of the Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra, INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will address a public meeting on May 17 at the BKC Grounds here.

