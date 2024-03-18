Modi flays Rahul Gandhi over “Shakti” remarks, calls upon people to defeat “anti-Shakti” forces

March 18, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - JAGTIAL

Vehemently denouncing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s reported “Shakti” remark at the India bloc rally in Mumbai on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said those who openly proclaimed their intention to fight against “Shakti” will have to be defeated.

“Women epitomise Shakti Swaroopa (Maa Durga) and exemplify strength. I am a worshipper of Bharath Matha and Shakti Swaroopini. How can anyone speak against “Shakti” on Indian soil,” he said, vowing to protect Shakti Swaroopa. The Chandrayaan-3’s landing point on the moon was named as “Shiv Shakti,” he noted.

“The ensuing election is a fight between anti-Shakti forces and those who worship Shakti,” Mr. Modi said, calling upon women to strengthen his hands by giving a landslide victory to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Modi continued the BJP’s campaign blitz in Telangana in the run up to the May 13 Lok Sabha elections by addressing a huge public meeting named “Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha” in Jagtial town, which is part of the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency, on Monday.

He sounded the party’s rallying cry “Abki Baar .. 400 Paar” (This time, above 400), starting his speech by greeting people in Telugu. To strike a chord with the audience, he called upon them to download the NaMo App on their mobile phones to listen to the Telugu version of his speech. I have used technology to communicate with you in Telugu and you are my teacher and share your suggestions using the app, he appealed to the audience.

Mr. Modi tore into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress alleging that the BRS brazenly looted Telangana for 10 years and the Congress has now made the State its ATM. Corruption and scams are the hallmarks of the dynastic parties, he said, referring to various scams that surfaced under the family-led parties in the country.

The BRS leaders are allegedly involved in various scams including the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and the liquor scam, he alleged.

“Modi’s guarantee is that those who loot Telangana will not be spared,” he said, accusing the Congress and the BRS of having nexus. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and others were present.

