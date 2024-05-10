Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fascinated with Moghuls, Mutton, Muslim League and Mangalasutra and tries to scare people with irrelevant issues, charged the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Such a cheap political discourse was never seen in Indian politics and it doesn’t suit the stature of Indian Prime Minister,” he said addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday. “After three phases of elections, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are scared,” he said.

Can anyone sneak into another’s house and snatch someone’s Mangalasutra? There is a law in this country. If someone is capable of snatching someone’s property, it was only Modi, he alleged. He said PM Modi was scared of losing power and that is why he was creating an atmosphere of fear among people and dividing them.

Send CBI and ED to Ambani and Adani

Mr. Kharge questioned whether Prime Minister Modi was sleeping if he knew money was being sent in ‘Tempos’ to Congress by Industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, and advised him to send the CBI and IT teams to the residences of businessmen he was referring to. “Let the central agencies raid their houses if he had that information.”

The AICC president said Mr. Modi used to defend both businessmen when Congress levelled allegations on favouring them. “Why is he attacking them now and why is he spreading lies,” he asked terming Mr. Modi as ‘Jhooton ka Sardaar”.

Charging the Prime Minister with favouritism, he asked why was Gujarat getting preference. I feel every State of the country should be developed and all should get investments. But there is a feeling that Mr. Modi is calling the investors to Gujarat and scaring them to invest there.

He said Hyderabad did not get any investments and asked the BJP to explain how many projects did the party get for Telangana. Congress can proudly claim to have created projects like Nagarjuna Sagar due to Nehru’s efforts and all other projects. Can Mr. Modi claim any such huge project to Telangana?, he asked. “Hyderabad was once suggested by Dr. Ambedkar to be made as the second capital. However, such a city has also been ignored by Mr. Modi,” he said.

Reacting to Congress leader Manishankar Iyer’s comments to go soft on a nuclear power like Pakistan, he said India was a hundred times stronger than Pakistan. Indira Gandhi tested the first atom bomb in the country and she also liberated Bangladesh from Pakistan.

