Modi calls for holding BJP-JD(S) coordination meetings at all booths

April 05, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - BENGALURU

Stressing the importance of the BJP’s alliance with the JD(S), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the party’s Karnataka cadre to hold coordination meetings of alliance partners at all the booths.

Interacting with booth-level workers of the party’s State unit through Namo App on Friday, Mr. Modi observed that coordination committee meetings between the two parties would take the alliance partners towards victory.

He asked them to form small groups of people at the booth level to hold discussions and make sure that they voted. “You need to handle the challenge of convincing voters in all the booths to vote for the BJP by winning their hearts,” he said.

He asked the party workers to reach the achievements of the BJP government and the “failures” of the Congress government in Karnataka to the houses of the people. He asked them to particularly expose the alleged corruption in the Congress government and its failures to effective implementation of the guarantee schemes.

Concerning the beneficiaries of the Central schemes, Mr. Modi suggested that youth among party workers should interact with young beneficiaries while senior citizens among party workers should interact with senior citizen beneficiaries for proper impact.

Mr. Modi sought feedback from party workers on what work of the BJP government at the Centre had been liked most by the people and what could be the likely impact of building the Ram temple in Ayodhya on the election. Mr. Modi appealed to them to ensure that more number of women exercise their franchise. He also asked for giving importance to attracting first-time voters.

Pointing out that summer heat was increasing constantly, he suggested to party workers to ensure that more voters exercise their franchise in the morning itself. Mr. Modi asked them to ensure that the party gets more than 370 votes in each booth.

The Prime Minister suggested that party workers should sport the party symbol of lotus in mehandi on their hands and also draw lotus rangoli on the occasion of Ugadi.