BJP leaders, allies meet Narendra Modi ahead of swearing-in ceremony

BJP leaders Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Ravneet Singh Bittu may be among the new faces in the Union Council of Ministers which will be sworn in later today along with Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior party leaders like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mansukh Mandaviya are being seen as a certainty in the new government, sources said. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and MPs Jitin Prasada from Uttar Pradesh and Raksha Khadse from Maharashtra are also tipped to be part of the new government. Ms. Khadse confirmed to the media that she has received a call to be part of the government.

For the latest updates on Mr. Modi’s oath-taking ceremony, click here

Many of them met Mr. Modi at his official residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source said Nirmala Sitharaman, the outgoing finance minister, Sarbananda Sonowal and Kiren Rijiju, both outgoing ministers as well, will also be taking oath.

Meanwhile, allies like TDP’s Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and JD(U)‘s Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, H.D. Kumaraswamy and Jayant Chaudhary are also set to become Ministers.

Mr. Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, had lost the Lok Sabha election but may be inducted due to his profile and the BJP’s continues bid to deepen its footprint in Punjab.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi Sanjay Kumar and G. Kishan Reddy, both elected from Telangana, were seen leaving together for Mr. Modi’s residence and sources close to them said they may be inducted as Ministers. However, there has been no official comment on likely Ministers.

While taking its ministerial picks, the BJP will have to factor in its shock losses in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra to recover its ground.

Mr. Modi is set to take oath on June 9 for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own. The 73-year-old will be equalling the feat of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

Leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region are among the dignitaries and special invitees expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and his council of ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15 pm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.