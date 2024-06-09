Some newly elected MPs to meet with Modi at 11:30 a.m.: Sources

Some newly elected MPs, who are likely to be sworn-in as Union Ministers in the third NDA government on June 9, have been called for a meeting with Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi at 11.30 a.m.

Sources said a top BJP functionary has called the BJP MPs for the meeting without disclosing the purpose. It is believed they are likely to be appointed as union ministers this evening, they said.

Telugu Desam Party leader Ram Mohan Naidu will be sworn in as a Cabinet minister and another party MP Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani as a minister of state in the Modi 3.0 government, a party leader confirmed.

TDP leader and industrialist Jayadev Galla posted congratulatory messages to the two leaders amid indications that other allies such as Ram Nath Thakur and Lalan Singh of the JD(U), Chirag Paswan of the LJP (R), Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD are being considered as ministers.

Mr. Modi is set to take oath on Sunday for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own. The 73-year-old will be equalling the feat of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

Leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region are among the dignitaries and special invitees expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and his council of ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15 pm.