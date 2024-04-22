ADVERTISEMENT

Modi attempting to divide country on communal lines, alleges Venugopal

April 22, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to divide the country on communal lines by spreading falsehood about the election manifesto of the Congress, K.C. Venugopal, party general secretary and United Democratic Front candidate in the Alappuzha constituency, has alleged.

Mr. Modi, who feared an electoral rout, was spreading lies and falsehood and attempting a communal polarisation to garner votes. The Prime Minister had adopted a similar approach in Manipur. Congress workers will send him one lakh copies of the election manifesto of the party so that he can realise the truth. The Congress president has sought an appointment with Mr. Modi to hand over a copy of the election manifesto, Mr. Venugopal told the media here on Monday.

The Congress will also approach the Election Commission of India against the hate speech of Mr. Modi, which amounted to violation of the model code of conduct, he said.

Mr. Venugopal came down on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Vijayan had not attended even one meeting of the INDIA alliance. The Chief Minister referred to the alliance only to criticise Mr. Gandhi. Mr. Vijayan, who had not so far replied to criticism by the Prime Minister against him and his daughter, had no right to criticise Mr. Gandhi, he said.

