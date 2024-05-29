Modi and Mamata battle it out in Kolkata in the last phase of Lok Sabha polls

Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT

Two days before the conclusion of campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held roadshows in Kolkata and adjoining areas.

While the Prime Minster held a roadshow riding an open vehicle for about three kilometers from the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata’s Shyambazar area to the ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda in Shimla Street, West Bengal Chief Minister held two roadshows in support of Trinamool Congress candidates in Dum Dum and Kolkata, walking nearly nine kilometers in a day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of BJP supporters had gathered on both sides of roads in Kolkata north when the convoy of the Prime Minister along with the BJP candidate from the constituency Tapas Roy and party leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar passed through the area.

The route of the Prime Minister’s roadshow was almost similar to procession brought out by a section of Hindu monks on May 24 targeting the State’s Chief Minister against her remarks directed at a section of Hindu monks.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a public meeting at Barasat, Mr. Modi criticised the Trinamool government in West Bengal for “snatching the rights of OBC youth” to facilitate its appeasement politics and “vote jihad”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The court has exposed the treachery of the Trinamool Congress with the OBCs. The party snatched the rights of OBC youth to support its appeasement politics and ‘vote jihad’,” the Prime Minister said, referring to an order passed by the Calcutta High Court setting aside reservation to 77 castes of Muslims in the OBC category.

The court had cancelled all OBC certificates issued in West Bengal since 2010 striking down several portions of the West Bengal Backward Classes (Other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) Act, 2012. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that her government would challenge the order before higher courts and a section of her party leaders had targeted judiciary over the order.

The Prime Minister, while pointing out at the remarks of Trinamool leaders, said that the party was trying to “stifle the voice of the judiciary”. Mr. Modi heaped praises on party’s Sandeshkhali BJP candidate Rekha Patra, lauded her courage to stand against the Trinamool, and said that she made an excellent speech at the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi, also addressed a rally at Jadavpur and accused the Trinamool of promoting corrupt ecosystem. “The Trinamool and good governance have no relation. You won’t find good governance in Bengal even under a microscope,” he said. The Prime Minister also added that people are aware that every vote that is given to CPI(M) will go to Trinamool. “The CPI(M) is contesting the election only to help the Trinamool Congress,” he said.

Nine Lok Sabha constituencies including Basirhat, Jadavpur and Diamond Harbour will go polls on June 1 in the last phase of Lok Sabha polls.

CM Mamata Banerjee’s roadshow

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee roadshow at Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency was held in support of the Trinamool’s veteran and candidate Saugata Roy. She was accompanied by Ministers Sujit Bose and Chandrima Bhattacharya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Banerjee’s second roadshow was from Entally Market in north Kolkata to Ballygunge Phari in south Kolkata in support of Kolkata Dakshin candidate Mala Roy and Kolkata Uttar candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay. She was accompanied by Trinamool leader and Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim during her roadshow in Kolkata.

Addressing an election meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that in next few days Narendra Modi will become ‘former PM’. Ms. Banerjee had on Monday said that Mr. Modi should be referred to as a BJP leader and not as the Prime Minister as he is a “caretaker PM”.

At an election rally at Behala, the Chief Minister accused the Prime Minister of “spreading lies” when he is saying that he was monitoring the situation of cyclone Remal in the country. Ms. Banerjee said that it was her government that came to the rescue to the people in the coastal areas of the State.

“Mr. Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat before becoming Prime Minister. I was Railway Minister twice, Coal Minister and Women and Child Development Minister before becoming Chief Minister,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.