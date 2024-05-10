ADVERTISEMENT

Modi a threat to parliamentary democracy: Sharad Pawar

Updated - May 10, 2024 11:02 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 10:50 pm IST - Mumbai

Sharad Pawar said he would not form alliances with those who don’t uphold democratic principles.

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses a threat to parliamentary democracy. He said he would not form alliances with those who don’t uphold democratic principles.

His reaction comes hours after Mr. Modi suggested the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) join hands with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Ajit Pawar after the Lok Sabha polls instead of merging with the Congress.

Did not get opportunity to lead party as I am not Sharad Pawar’s son: Ajit Pawar

The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren was not possible without the role of the Central government and leadership, he said. “It is evidence of disregard for democracy. It is clear that parliamentary democracy faces a threat from PM Modi,” the 83-year-old Maratha strongman said, reiterating that he would not ally with individuals or parties that don’t respect parliamentary democracy.

Sharad Pawar’s ‘regional parties merge with Congress’ remark meets with approval from Maharashtra Congress

Addressing a poll rally in Nandurbar for BJP’s incumbent MP Heena Gavi, who is pitted against Gowaal Padavi of Congress, Prime Minister Modi said, “A big leader who has been active here for 40-50 years is worried after polling in Baramati (Lok Sabha seat). He says that after June 4, smaller parties, in order to survive, will merge with the Congress. This means the nakli (duplicate) NCP and nakli Shiv Sena have made up their minds to merge with the Congress.”

Reacting to Mr. Modi’s suggestion, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress chief Nana Patole said, “First, you break their homes and then blackmail them. Now, when they are losing (polls), Modi ji is offering them a share in power. It means Modi ji you now accept you cannot come to power on your own, and you need their support. Consequently, he is asking Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray to join him. This proves our claim that Modi will not come back to power.”

