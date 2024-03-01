GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MNM insists that Kamal is keen on contesting on ‘Battery Torch’ symbol

March 01, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

The suspense over which Parliamentary constituency MNM founder Kamal Haasan will choose to contest from continues, even as a number of options, including Coimbatore, have been mooted by party sources.

Mr. Haasan met party workers in Coimbatore in September last year and expressed his wish to contest from the constituency.

While the DMK has reportedly asked the Tamil Nadu Congress to accommodate Mr. Haasan within their quota of seats and let him contest on the Congress’ ‘Hand’ symbol, MNM sources insist that Mr. Haasan would prefer to contest on the ‘Battery Torch’ symbol, as he did during the last Assembly election.

The second-rung leaders of the MNM say that they are not aware of the seat-sharing arrangement. Though it would be easy for Mr. Haasan to contest on the ‘Hand’ symbol and win, it would not benefit MNM in any way, party insiders said, adding that he was unlikely to take that route. Political analysts, however, pointed out that it might be easier for the MNM leader to contest on the ‘Hand’ symbol instead of the ‘Torch’ symbol, particularly to appeal to the people in rural areas across a large Parliamentary constituency.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Lok Sabha / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.