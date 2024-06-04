With BJP falling out with its North-East ally the Mizo National Front (MNF), a four-way fight was witnessed between BJP, Congress and regional parties MNF and Zoram People’s movement for the sole Lok Sabha seat in the state. Polling took place on April 19 and voter turnout was 56.87%.

As per exit polls, the Congress is predicted to win the lone seat. The current contenders for the seat are MNF’s Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena, ZPM’s Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, Congress’ Lalbiakzama, BJP’s Vanhlalmuaka and MPC’s Rita Malsawmi. This is only the second term when the ruling party at the Centre, the BJP, is contesting in Mizoram.

