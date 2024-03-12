ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers claim their children being considered for Congress ticket from Belagavi and Chikkodi for Lok Sabha elections

March 12, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated March 13, 2024 02:09 pm IST - Belagavi

Both the leaders said that the party high command will take the final decision

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Congress leader Lakshmi Hebbalkar with her son Mrunal who donated blood on her birthday, in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: BADIGER P.K.

Senior Congress leaders and Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar have said that the party is discussing the candidature of their children for the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Jarkiholi told reporters in Nippani on March 12 that party leaders are considering nominating his daughter and Youth Congress leader Priyanka Jarkiholi from Chikkodi. “I am yet to talk to her, and find out if she is interested,” he said. Priyanka Jarkiholi, 27, has an MBA degree.

“We had suggested two names from Belagavi, and two names from Chikkodi. We wanted to give the Belagavi ticket to a Lingayat candidate and the Chikkodi ticket to a candidate from the Kuruba community. But the party high command has rejected the names following some survey reports. It is likely that the candidates will be chosen based on survey reports,” he said.

In Malur in Kolar district, Ms. Hebbalkar told reporters that her supporters want her son Mrunal to contest from Belagavi while party workers want Priyanka Jarkiholi to contest from Chikkodi.

“Even when my brother Channaraj Hattiholi was fielded as the Congress candidate in the Legislative Council elections, it was based on a demand from workers,” she said.

Both the leaders said that the party high command will take the final decision.

