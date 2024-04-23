April 23, 2024 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Belagavi

Satish Jarkiholi, Minister and Congress leader, has asked voters to raise development issues when BJP leaders come to ask for votes in Karnataka.

“BJP leaders are going around raising sensational issues but are staying away from real issues that affect the people. They tend to avoid all relevant issues related to the constituency, or the State, or the country. They are infamous for their lies. I urge you not to tolerate the lies of the BJP. You should ask them about their achievements and contribution to the society and State,” he told the gathering at an election campaign rally in Kudchi village in Belagavi district on April 22.

“Whenever BJP leaders speak of irrelevant issues, or when they start criticising past governments, you ask them what they have done for core sectors like irrigation development, setting up public sector institutions, livelihood, education and health,” he said.

In Chikkodi constituency, Congress candidate Priyanka Jarkiholi is appealing to voters to vote for her party to ensure comprehensive development of the constituency and the district.

Addressing a meeting at Alakhanur, she said that it is her dream to develop Chikkodi as a model constituency.

“In the Assembly elections, you gave the highest votes to the Congress party in the Kudachi constituency. You should provide similar support in these elections. You should bless your daughter,” she said.

“Congress wants the welfare of all communities. It is the only party that cares for the poor. Congress has won the hearts of the people by implementing guarantee schemes and by keeping its promises,” she said.

She said that her father (Satish Jarkiholi) and brother had been working for the development of society for the past several years by organising many programmes for social and educational progress. Satish Jarkiholi Foundation has supported over 58,000 SSLC students by distributing free copies of books and study material. “Our doors are always open to people who approach us with their grievances,” she said.

