March 21, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has dismissed the Bharat Rashtra Samiti’s claim that the Congress Government has adopted a vindictive attitude against their party and hence, a series of cases are being registered against its leaders.

Cases are being registered against the BRS leaders because of the incidents involving rampant misuse of power by the previous Government at the expense of the State’s interests. The Minister exuded confidence that the Congress’ tally in the ensuing elections to Lok Sabha would be in double digits. “Going by the present situation, the BRS will hardly get one or two seats in Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

The Minister, in an informal chat with reporters in Hyderabad on Thursday, expressed concern over a section of media that was trying to project the Congress Government in bad light with reports on water shortage and falling levels of water in reservoirs. Water shortage was because of the “irresponsible attitude” of the previous Government which did not take steps anticipating the situation in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, efforts were being made to tarnish the image of the Congress Government which assumed power three months ago. “Every one knows who benefitted from the Kaleshwaram project,” he said.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy clarified that the Congress had not asked the MLAs and leaders from the main Opposition to switch loyalties and that they (BRS leaders) were voluntarily joining the Congress. “We have not opened the gates. There will be a flood of migration once we do that,” he asserted.

Responding to queries, he said the Congress Government focussed on exposing the corruption of the previous Government, but at the same time, it was taking steps to revive the systems that were disturbed during the BRS Government. The new Government was crediting amounts into accounts of farmers owning five acres under Rythu Bandhu while there were some delays in the payment of salaries to the staff. The Government was however trying to remedy the situation at the earliest.

The Government was committed to fighting with the Central Government to get the funds due to the State and steps had been initiated in this direction. The Minister refuted the charge that he was in touch with the BJP and said his name was intentionally being dragged into controversies.

How can I become number two in the Cabinet?

Mr. Srinivas Reddy made light of the observations that he was number two in the State Cabinet asserting: “How can I be called number two? Can I become number two just because I am seen frequently with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy?” he asked admitting that he was “sub-junior” in the Congress.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.