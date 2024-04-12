MIM chief Owaisi begins door-to-door campaign in Hyderabad ahead of Lok Sabha polls

April 12, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday began his door-to-door campaign ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Beginning his paidal daura, a popular expression which is the equivalent of padyatra, and with a microphone in his hands, Mr. Owaisi met, and greeted his constituents in Kamatipura, Osmanbagh and Bandlaguda, which are a part of the Bahadurpura Assembly segment.

Flanked by party workers and enthusiastic supporters, the Hyderabad parliamentarian took to the lanes and bylanes of these areas in the Old City even as he shook hands with people, exchanged Eid greetings and took photographs with them. Mr. Owaisi was joined by his son Mohammed Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi. Party workers and supporters raised slogans in support of his candidature from the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.

“The Hyderabad parliament seat is a symbol of your unity. It is your voice. Strengthen it and please cast your vote,” Mr. Owaisi said as he walked briskly. He reiterated that the AIMIM symbol is kite, and to come out and vote on May 13 in large numbers. Telangana is scheduled to go to polls on May 13. Mr. Owaisi will be taking on Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kompella Madhavi Latha while the Congress is yet to announce its candidate.

