Micro-observers told to report on facilities in polling booths, conduct of mock trial

April 09, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated April 10, 2024 07:30 am IST

As many as 145 booths in Virudhunagar district which were identified as vulnerable would have micro-observers posted to keep a watch on the functioning of polling booths on election day.

General Observer for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency N.N. Ekka and District Election Officer V.P. Jeyaseelan on Monday told the micro-observers, who are employees of nationalised banks, about their works and the forms to be filled by them.

The micro-observers will have to report to the Observer whether the assured minimum facilities like ramp, water, furniture, lighting, signage, toilets and shades were made available for voters.

Similarly, they have to report conduct of mock poll, and whether the mock poll data in the control unit was erased and the VVPAT slips were taken out before the actual polling started.

They have to report attendance of polling agents and whether more than one polling agent for the same candidate / party was present in the booth during any point of time of polling.

The micro-observers need to note down whether the polling agents were able to note down the serial numbers of the ballot unit and control unit.

He has to report on placing of enclosure to ensure secrecy of voting and marking of indelible ink.

Similarly, he has to report whether the events in the polling booth were being recorded in the Presiding Officer’s diary.

Besides, he has to report about the proper sealing of the voting machines.