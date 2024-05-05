ADVERTISEMENT

Mehbooba served notice for 'using child' to seek votes

May 05, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Rajouri/Jammu

Additional District Magistrate, Rajouri and nodal officer for MCC, Rajeev Kumar Khajuria issued the show cause notice to Ms. Mufti in connection with an election rally she conducted in the Shahdara Sharief area on May 1

PTI

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti. File | Photo Credit: ANI

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was served a show cause notice on Sunday for allegedly using a child to seek votes during campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in Rajouri district.

Rajouri is part of Anantnag parliamentary constituency which is going to the polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

Ms. Mufti, a former J&K Chief Minister, is among 20 candidates in the fray from the constituency.

Additional District Magistrate, Rajouri and nodal officer for Model Code of Conduct, Rajeev Kumar Khajuria issued the show cause notice to Ms. Mufti in connection with an election rally she conducted in the Shahdara Sharief area on May 1.

"… a video has gone viral on social media in which a minor female child is seen being used by you for political campaign/appeal to the public to vote for you (PDP) on the day of election and the same child being encouraged and appreciated by you after the culmination of her appeal," Mr. Khajuria said in his letter to Ms. Mufti.

Citing the guidelines of the Election Commission and National Commission for Protection of Child rights, the officer asked the PDP leader to explain within 24 hours as to why action under the provisions of ECI norms/guidelines should not be initiated or recommended against her for violation of MCC.

In case she fails to respond, Ms. Mufti will be booked and banned from conducting public meetings and rallies in Rajouri for the remainder of the general election.

