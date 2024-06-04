GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meghalaya Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: NPP-BJP ally in a match with INC

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC and the National People’s Party won Shillong and Tura seats respectively.

Published - June 04, 2024 07:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

General Elections for Meghalaya were held on April 19, during the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha polls. People voted to elect two members from the Shillong and Tura constituencies. The voter turnout touched 76.60%, a jump from 2019’s 73.53% and 2014’s 70.66%.

The contest is being fought between the National People’s Party (which allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party) and the Indian National Congress (INC) led INDIA alliance. In the 36 Assembly seats of the Shillong constituency, a strong battle played out between incumbent MP Vincent Pala (INC) against NPP candidate and Cabinet Minister of Meghalaya, Ampareen Lyngdoh. In Tura, Chief Minister’s sister and a former Union Minister, Agatha Sangma (NPP) contested against INC candidate Saleng A. Sangma. The All India Trinamool Congress fielded former sports minister Zenith Sangma. Mr. Zenith Sangma is the brother of the former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma.

Also in the fray are the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the new entrant Voice of the People Party (VPP). The VPP has charted a meteoric rise since its birth before the 2023 Assembly elections. VPP’s community-based politics resonates among the State’s Khasi and Jaintia Hills populace.

The two Lok Sabha seats are in Christian-dominated areas. In the 2019 and 2014 elections, the INC and NPP won each of the two seats respectively. If the candidates of the ruling NPP win, matrilineal Meghalaya would be India’s first State with more than one Lok Sabha seat to have all-women Members of Parliament.

Follow the live updates below:

  • June 03, 2024 11:17
    Counting expected to begin at 8 a.m.

    The counting will commence at 8 a.m. across the 13 designated centres in the State, with 369 tables for Shillong and 244 tables for Tura, Chief Electoral officer B.D.R. Tiwari told media. 

    “There would be a three-layer security, and nobody can take the law into their own hands,” Mr. Tiwari said. There are 2,000 counting officials on duty, along with 18 counting observers. The East Khasi Hill district has put Section 144 of the CrPC in force to avoid any untoward incident.

  • June 03, 2024 11:14
    Countdown: Meghalaya’s political landscape

    The elections were keenly fought between candidates from the Indian National Congress (INC), the National People’s Party (which allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party), United Democratic Party (UDP), Voice of the People Party (VPP) and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and other independent candidates. VPP, a regional party, has charted a meteoric rise since its birth before the 2023 Assembly elections. VPP’s community-based politics resonates among the State’s Khasi and Jaintia Hills populace. The VPP’s symbol is a winnowing tray. “We will separate the chaff from the grain,” a leader said at one of the rallies targeting the older parties. 

    In Shillong, the incumbent Vincent H. Pala (INC) seeks a fourth straight term, fighting Health Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh from NPP and Robertjune Kharjahrin from UDP. Other candidates include Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon of the VPP and Robertjune Kharjahrin of the UDP, the second-largest party in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly. Five-time MLA, Ms. Lyngdoh switched over from the Congress to the NPP ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. 

    In Tura, incumbent Agatha Sangma (NPP) faces a challenge from INC’s Saleng A. Sangma and AITC’s Zenith Sangma, brother of the former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma. The seat was once held by Ms. Agatha Sangma’s late father, P.A. Sangma. NPP is also banking on BJP-led NDA’s support particularly in the Tura seat, The Hindu’sRahul Karmakar reported previously.

    Should NPP’s candidates win, matrilineal Meghalaya would be India’s first State with more than one Lok Sabha seat to have all-women Members of Parliament. 

    According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, The BJP-led NDA alliance will likely win between 0 to 1 seats, with the other going to a local party. Other projections have INC clinching 0-1 seat in the State. 

  • June 03, 2024 10:56
    Countdown: How Meghalaya voted

    The State headed to polls on April 19, during the first phase, to elect members to the Shillong and Tura seats of the Lok Sabha. The voter turnout touched 76.60%, a jump from 2019’s 73.53% and 2014’s 70.66%, per Election Commission of India data. Women’s participation (78.80%) exceeded that of men’s (74.35%) in the matrilineal State.

    Shillong (ST constituency), the State capital, recorded a voter turnout of 73.78% whereas 81.37% of people headed to polls in Tura, in the West Garo Hills district.

    Meghalaya Lok Sabha .jpeg

    A woman voter shows her ink-marked finger in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya on April 19, 2024. Photo Credit: PTI

