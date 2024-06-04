General Elections for Meghalaya were held on April 19, during the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha polls. People voted to elect two members from the Shillong and Tura constituencies. The voter turnout touched 76.60%, a jump from 2019’s 73.53% and 2014’s 70.66%.

The contest is being fought between the National People’s Party (which allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party) and the Indian National Congress (INC) led INDIA alliance. In the 36 Assembly seats of the Shillong constituency, a strong battle played out between incumbent MP Vincent Pala (INC) against NPP candidate and Cabinet Minister of Meghalaya, Ampareen Lyngdoh. In Tura, Chief Minister’s sister and a former Union Minister, Agatha Sangma (NPP) contested against INC candidate Saleng A. Sangma. The All India Trinamool Congress fielded former sports minister Zenith Sangma. Mr. Zenith Sangma is the brother of the former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma.

Also in the fray are the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the new entrant Voice of the People Party (VPP). The VPP has charted a meteoric rise since its birth before the 2023 Assembly elections. VPP’s community-based politics resonates among the State’s Khasi and Jaintia Hills populace.

The two Lok Sabha seats are in Christian-dominated areas. In the 2019 and 2014 elections, the INC and NPP won each of the two seats respectively. If the candidates of the ruling NPP win, matrilineal Meghalaya would be India’s first State with more than one Lok Sabha seat to have all-women Members of Parliament.

