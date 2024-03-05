Media 'distorted' my remarks on ticket denial, won't speak to them again: BJP MP Pragya

March 05, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Bhopal

BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday accused the media of "distorting" her comments made after she was denied renomination from the seat for the 2024 elections and refused to entertain any questions from journalists on the issue.

"Whatever we speak, you people show it in a distorted and twisted manner. I don't like such things, neither earlier nor today. From today onwards, I will not speak to the media as you people have been defaming me for the last five years (after she became an MP) to raise your TRP ratings," Ms. Thakur told reporters.

The Hindutva activist was talking to media persons who went to her residence to seek reaction to reports in a section of media that she was denied a BJP ticket from Bhopal because certain controversial comments she made in the past may have displeased Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ms. Thakur declined to give clarification on the reports and asked the media to refer to her video posted on Facebook after the BJP on March 2 did not renominate her from the Lok Sabha seat in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

"I have posted the original video on Facebook. That is the original video. By defaming me, you won't be able to earn anything," the Lok Sabha member said, adding from today onwards she will not talk to journalists and whatever she wants to convey, she will use her "own media" for the purpose.

In the video, Ms. Thakur is heard saying that the party is supreme, when talking about denial of ticket.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, Ms. Thakur, in her maiden parliamentary election, had defeated Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh by a margin of over 3.64 lakh votes.

In the first list of 195 candidates that the BJP has released for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the party has fielded former city Mayor Alok Sharma from Bhopal.

