GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Media 'distorted' my remarks on ticket denial, won't speak to them again: BJP MP Pragya

There were reports that the Bhopal leader was denied a BJP ticket because certain comments she made in the past may have displeased PM Modi

March 05, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
File picture of BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur at the Parliament House in New Delhi

File picture of BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur at the Parliament House in New Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday accused the media of "distorting" her comments made after she was denied renomination from the seat for the 2024 elections and refused to entertain any questions from journalists on the issue.

ALSO READ
2024 Lok Sabha polls | BJP first list of 195 candidates is out; PM Modi keeps Varanasi

"Whatever we speak, you people show it in a distorted and twisted manner. I don't like such things, neither earlier nor today. From today onwards, I will not speak to the media as you people have been defaming me for the last five years (after she became an MP) to raise your TRP ratings," Ms. Thakur told reporters.

The Hindutva activist was talking to media persons who went to her residence to seek reaction to reports in a section of media that she was denied a BJP ticket from Bhopal because certain controversial comments she made in the past may have displeased Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ms. Thakur declined to give clarification on the reports and asked the media to refer to her video posted on Facebook after the BJP on March 2 did not renominate her from the Lok Sabha seat in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

"I have posted the original video on Facebook. That is the original video. By defaming me, you won't be able to earn anything," the Lok Sabha member said, adding from today onwards she will not talk to journalists and whatever she wants to convey, she will use her "own media" for the purpose.

In the video, Ms. Thakur is heard saying that the party is supreme, when talking about denial of ticket.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, Ms. Thakur, in her maiden parliamentary election, had defeated Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh by a margin of over 3.64 lakh votes.

In the first list of 195 candidates that the BJP has released for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the party has fielded former city Mayor Alok Sharma from Bhopal.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Madhya Pradesh / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.