MBT opts out of Hyderabad Lok Sabha election fray

MBT office-bearer Majeed Ullah Khan Farhat said that the decision was taken in the best interests of the community

April 25, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) on Wednesday announced its decision to not contest the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat in the ensuing elections.

MBT office-bearer Majeed Ullah Khan Farhat said that the decision was taken in the best interests of the community, and not on account of being under pressure from any quarter. “The [Majlis Bachao] Tehreek will not play any part in this parliamentary elections, not for the sake of any family. We are sacrificing this for the sake of and for the benefit of the community,” he said, adding that the loss of the Bharatiya Janata Party was a win for the MBT.

Invoking the recent Assembly elections in Telangana and the close contest between the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen candidate from Yakutpura Jafar Hussain Meraj, who won the election with a wafer-thin margin, and MBT candidate Amjed Ullah Khan, claimed that his party was in a position to secure at least 1.5 lakh votes. Despite this, the interests of the community took preponderance over all else.

He said that the people of the country were well aware of the “fascism” and “oppression” of the Sangh Parivar.

For the past few weeks, the MBT had giving indications that the party’s spokesperson, Amjed Ullah Khan, would contest from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.

