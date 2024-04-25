GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Mayawati targets Congress over ‘inheritance tax’, calls it a diversion

BSP chief Mayawati said it is difficult for the Congress to free itself from its tainted legacy of failures in delivering justice to Dalits and managing land redistribution

April 25, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated April 26, 2024 03:13 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
BSP chief Mayawati (left) during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Aligarh, on April 24, 2024.

BSP chief Mayawati (left) during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Aligarh, on April 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati targeted the Congress on Thursday for allegedly advocating ‘inheritance tax’. She alleged it was an attempt to divert people’s attention from the failure of the grand-old-party’s ‘Garibi Hatao’ campaign. 

Ms. Mayawati was elected Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister four times in the past.

“The advocacy of ‘inheritance tax’ on private property, like in the US, under the guise of distribution of wealth in India by senior Congress leaders seems less for the welfare of the poor and more like a politically motivated electoral effort to divert people’s attention from the well-known failure of their ‘Garibi Hatao’ campaign,” wrote Ms. Mayawati, on X (formerly Twitter). 

Ms. Mayawati added it is difficult for the grand old party to free itself from its tainted legacy of failures in delivering justice to Dalits and managing land redistribution. “Poverty, backwardness, migration could not be eradicated due to the lack of right intentions of previous governments. It is difficult for Congress to get rid of such a tainted legacy,” she said. 

Related Topics

Bahujan Samaj Party / General Elections 2024 / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.