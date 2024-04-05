GIFT a SubscriptionGift
'Matter will be settled later': Video of Shivpal Yadav on Lok Sabha polls goes viral

Budaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said, "We have traced the video, and information about this video has been sought by the office of the chief electoral Officer of UP. The contents of the video are being probed. Based on the probe report, action will be taken"

April 05, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Budaun

PTI
Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav. | Photo Credit: PTI

A video featuring SP candidate from Budaun Shivpal Yadav has gone viral on social media in which he can be heard saying "we will seek everyone's vote. If you vote for us, it is all right, otherwise, the matter will be settled later".

In the video, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sahaswan Brajesh Yadav and Mr. Shivpal's son are also seen on the stage along with Shivpal Yadav.

The place where Mr. Shivpal made the remarks is not clear in the video. The date when he made the remarks is also not clear.

However, SP MLA Brajesh Yadav, who is seen sharing the stage with Shivpal Yadav, on Friday told PTI, "The video has been presented after twisting its content. This video is of March 15, and it was when Shivpal Yadav was going towards Gunnaur. He made the statement in the Bilsi assembly constituency of Budaun."

Meanwhile, Budaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said, "We have traced the video, and information about this video has been sought by the office of the chief electoral Officer of UP. The contents of the video are being probed. Based on the probe report, action will be taken."

Shivpal Yadav is currently an SP MLA from Jaswantnagar in Etawah district. Budaun will go to the polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 7.

Later, speaking to a news channel, Shivpal Yadav said, "That video, which was shown, was of 20-25 seconds. What was spoken before that (video) and after that was not shown.

"I had only said for those who had become MLA after contesting the assembly elections as SP candidate, but had voted for other party, that in the upcoming elections, the people will do 'hisaab-kitaab' (take account) from them," he said.

