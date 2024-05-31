Marathon Lok Sabha polling exercise ends with seventh phase on June 1

The world’s largest polling exercise to elect the 18th Lok Sabha ends on June 1 after one and a half months, with 57 parliamentary constituencies going to the polls in the seventh and final phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the 906 candidates in the fray in this phase, during which 10.06 crore electors are eligible to cast their votes.

Polling is scheduled to be held in eight States and Union Territories, including Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The 57 Lok Sabha seats include 41 general category seats, three reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and 13 for Scheduled Castes. Voting will also take place in the remaining 42 Assembly constituencies of the Odisha State Legislative Assembly.

Of the 57 Lok Sabha seats at stake, the BJP had bagged 25 in 2019, while the Congress won eight, and the Trinamool Congress won nine. The Biju Janata Dal won four seats and the Janata Dal (United) won three; the Bahujan Samajwadi Party, Apna Dal, and Akali Dal won two seats each; and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Aam Aadmi Party each snagged a single seat.

PM in the fray

Some key constituencies to watch are Varanasi, where the Congress’ Ajai Rai is challenging the Prime Minister; Mandi, where actress and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut is pitted against the Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh; Chandigarh, where Congress leader Manish Tewari is in the fray against the BJP’s Sanjay Tandon; and Diamond Harbour, where the TMC’s second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee is contesting against the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s Pratik Ur Rahman.

Lok Sabha results and voting trends

Over the last six phases, voting has been completed in 486 Lok Sabha seats across 28 States and Union Territories. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Low turnouts

The two constants in the nearly two-month long poll campaign have been the searing heat and low voter turnouts in comparison to 2019. The turnout in the first six phases ranged between 62.2% and 69.16%.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2 in pictures | India votes 1 / 3

“Concerned CEOs and State machineries have been directed to take adequate measures to manage the adverse impact of hot weather or rainfall wherever predicted,” the Election Commission of India said in a statement.

The Commission said that 2,707 flying squads, 2,799 static surveillance teams, 1,080 surveillance teams, and 560 video viewing teams were monitoring the poll process around the clock to strictly and swiftly deal with any form of inducement of voters. There are also 201 international border check posts and 906 inter-State border check posts keeping strict vigil on any illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash, and freebies.