Many senior citizens and persons with disabilities opt for postal ballots

April 01, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Many senior citizens above the age of 85 years and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency have expressed their willingness to cast their vote through postal ballot from their respective homes ahead of the day of polling which is scheduled on April 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the direction of the Election Commission of India, Form 12 D was issued to senior citizens above 85 years of age and PWDs at their residences in the Perambalur constituency which accounts for six assembly segments -- Kulithalai, Lalgudi, Manachanallur, Musiri, Thuraiyur (reserved) and Perambalur (reserved).

Teams of officials at the field-level were entrusted with the task of issuing Form 12 D to the senior citizens and PWDs to seek their willingness. Official sources said the forms had been issued to 13,869 senior citizens and 16,170 PWDs in the Perambalur constituency.

The forms had been received so far from 1,949 senior citizens and 1,730 PWDs who had expressed their willingness to exercise their franchise through postal ballot from their homes, the sources further said. Having received the forms from the willing persons, steps would now be taken to enable them cast their lot through postal votes.

Teams of officials would soon visit the homes of senior citizens and PWDs who had expressed their willingness to cast their lot through postal ballot. The collected postal ballots would be kept in the strong room at the Perambalur Collectorate, the sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.