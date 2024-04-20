ADVERTISEMENT

Manner in which Karnataka’s Congress government is encouraging certain ‘thoughts and mindsets’ is dangerous: PM Modi

April 20, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated April 21, 2024 12:05 am IST - BENGALURU

Maintaining that recent incidents of attacks in Karnataka are ‘not ordinary instances’, Mr. Modi asks people of State to be alert with the Congress government

The Hindu Bureau

BJP workers at an election meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on April 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pointing an accusing finger at the Congress government in Karnataka for what he called “recent attacks on girls” in the State, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the manner in which the Congress government had been encouraging certain “thoughts and mindsets” was dangerous.

“Here our daughters are being attacked. There is a feeling that there will be attacks if you listen to bhajans and kirtans,” the Prime Minister said in an apparent reference to the recent episode of a girl being killed by a Muslim youth in Hubballi and a few men being assaulted for raising Jai Sri Ram slogans while travelling by a car, and a shopkeeper being assaulted for allegedly playing Hanuman Chalisa

“They are not ordinary instances,” Mr. Modi said while addressing a poll campaign organised by the BJP in Bengaluru, even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has maintained that the murder of the girl was for personal reasons. He asked the people of Karnataka in general and Bengaluru in particular to be “very alert” with the Congress government’s moves.

It may be noted that the girl’s murder in Hubballi has already kicked up a political storm, with the BJP alleging that it is an indication of “law and order failure” and “minority appeasement” policy of the Congress.

Meanwhile, while addressing another public meeting in Chickballapur, Mr. Modi said, “Serving and securing every mother, sister, and daughter” was his priority. “In the last 10 years, we have connected 10 crore sisters through self-help groups. We have made one crore sisters ‘Lakhpati Didis‘. Now Modi will guarantee you that three crore sisters will become ‘Lakhpati Didis’, earning over one lakh rupees annually,“ he said.

