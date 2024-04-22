Manipur Lok Sabha repoll: 37.54% voter turnout till 11 a.m. at 11 booths

April 22, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - Imphal

A voter turnout of 37.54% was recorded till 11 am in repolling at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, officials said on April 22.

The decision about fresh polling was taken following a directive from the Election Commission, which declared voting held at these stations on April 19 as null and void.

"Voters queued up since early morning to exercise their franchise at all the 11 polling stations, which was affected by riot-like situation on Friday. No disturbance or violence has been reported so far on Monday," an election official said.

The repolling began at 7 am.

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling stations and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur, which recorded a turnout of 72% in the two Lok Sabha constituencies — Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur — on Friday.

