ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur Lok Sabha repoll: 37.54% voter turnout till 11 a.m. at 11 booths

April 22, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - Imphal

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling stations and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur

PTI

A voter gets her identification card checked to cast her vote for Lok Sabha elections, during repolling at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, on April 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A voter turnout of 37.54% was recorded till 11 am in repolling at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, officials said on April 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision about fresh polling was taken following a directive from the Election Commission, which declared voting held at these stations on April 19 as null and void.

Also read: Manipur Lok Sabha elections | Over 72% votes cast as violence mars polling; 3 arrested

"Voters queued up since early morning to exercise their franchise at all the 11 polling stations, which was affected by riot-like situation on Friday. No disturbance or violence has been reported so far on Monday," an election official said.

The repolling began at 7 am.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling stations and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur, which recorded a turnout of 72% in the two Lok Sabha constituencies — Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur — on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US