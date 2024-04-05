GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh joins BJP in Karnataka

Film producer and distributor ‘Rockline’ Venkatesh too joined the saffron party

April 05, 2024 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Actor-turned-politician and independent MP from Mandya Sumalatha Ambareesh joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and Karnataka unit president B.Y. Vijayendra, in Bengaluru on April 5, 2024.

Actor-turned-politician and independent MP from Mandya Sumalatha Ambareesh joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and Karnataka unit president B.Y. Vijayendra, in Bengaluru on April 5, 2024.

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh joined the BJP on April 5 in the presence of former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, in Bengaluru. Her close aide, film producer and distributor ‘Rockline’ Venkatesh, too joined the BJP. 

The actor-turned-politician won the Mandya seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, with support from the BJP. This time, the seat has gone to the JD(S) and the candidate is former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Claiming that she was not joining the BJP for securing her own political future, Ms. Sumalatha said, “The future of my district, my State and my country are more important to me than my own political future.” Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘a leader who walks the talk’, she said, “The Prime Minister’s leadership and his dream for India’s development are my inspiration.”

Crediting the BJP for the development of Mandya district during her tenure as MP, she launched a veiled criticism on the Congress saying that some leaders were now trying to take the credit for re-opening of Mysore Sugar Company of Mandya, though it was the erstwhile BJP dispensation that took measures in this regard on her request.

State BJP president B. Y. Vijayendra, who inducted Sumalatha Ambareesh into the party, said her entry had bolstered the party organisation. Leaders from other parties, including former Koppal MP and KPCC vice-president S. Shivaramegouda and former cricketer Dodda Ganesh, were the others who joined the BJP. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.