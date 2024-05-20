Mamata’s offensive against Hindu monks stirs the poll pot in Bengal

Halfway through the Lok Sabha election in West Bengal, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has opened a new front, that against Hindu monks, stirring the poll pot in the State.

For the second time in three days, the Chief Minister targeted a prominent monk of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha (BSS) and blamed him for the riots at Beldanga in Murshidabad during Ram Navami processions last month.

“If he wants to do BJP, he can, but he should do it wearing its badge,” Ms. Banerjee said, while referring to Kartick Maharaj of BSS, at a rally in Bankura district. The Chief Minister said the monk was earlier associated with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and now is with the BJP.

While singling out Kartik Maharaj, the Trinamool leader tried to do a course correction and said she was not against any organisation.

“I am not against Ramakrishna Mission (RKM). Why should I be against an institution and show disrespect? Even I paid a visit to maharaj (former head of the mission) when he was ill. I have only talked about one or two people,” the Chief Minister said. Ms. Banerjee praised BSS and said it does philanthropic work for the people.

Also Read | Mamata threatening Hindu religious organisation for her vote bank says Modi

On Saturday, the Chief Minister had said that she “does not consider sadhus (monks) who indulge in politics as sadhus”. Her remarks were directed at certain monks of BSS, RKM and ISKCON.

A day later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Chief Minister was trying to “appease her vote bank under pressure from Muslim fundamentalists”. On Monday, he said Ms. Banerjee is threatening Hindu monks from an open platform.

Mr. Modi said after Ms. Banerjee’s remarks, an ashram of the RKM was attacked in Jalpaiguri district. Describing RKM, BSS and ISKCON as part of West Bengal’s spiritual heritage, the Prime Minister said, “Bengal will not accept the insult on Ramakarishna Mission,” and other Hindu organisations.

Kartick Maharaj, who is also known as Swami Pradiptananda Maharaj, has sent a legal notice to Ms. Banerjee, demanding an apology for her alleged defamatory remarks about the organisation.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posted a copy of the legal notice on social media and said the monks have been “courageous by standing up and raising their voices against the targeted attacks of Mamata Banerjee upon Sanatan Dharma”.

The development comes at a time when there have been attempts to polarise the election campaign. The BJP leadership has accused the Trinamool of trying to make Hindus second grade citizens in the State, whereas leaders of the Trinamool have made communally charged statements for which the Election Commission of India had to take note and issue notice. Also, a section of imams in West Bengal has issued a press statement asking people to vote for the Trinamool to defeat the BJP.

Political analyst and psephologist Biswanath Chakraborty said Ms. Banerjee’s remarks will lead to polarisation of Hindu votes.

“Elections in semi-urban and urban areas are yet to be held and these organisations have a large following among the Hindu population. The remarks by the Chief Minister are ill-timed. Moreover, it also exposes the double standards because she is silent on the letter of imams and is targeting monks who are associated with political activities,” Mr. Chakraborty said.

After five phases, polling is over in 25 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the State.