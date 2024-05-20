Mamata threatening Hindu religious organisation for her vote bank says Modi

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee of threatening Hindu religious organisations like Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Ramakrishna Mission and ISCKON, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the Chief Minister is indulging in such acts to “appease her vote bank under pressure from Muslim fundamentalists”.

The Prime Minister made the remarks at election meetings in the State a day after the Chief Minister accused “some sadhus (saints)” of Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Ramakrishna Mission, and ISCKON of “working for the interest of BJP”.

“The Trinamool Congress, which has intimidated and threatened the people of Bengal during elections, has crossed all limits this time. Today, in the country and the world, ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are known for service and morality, but the Chief Minister of Bengal is openly threatening them on an open platform,” the PM said addressing a rally at Purulia.

While addressing another rally at Bishnupur in the State’s Bankura district, the Prime Minister added, “These organisations have brought glory to Bengal, but the CM claims they are ruining the State. Under pressure from Muslim fundamentalists, she has publicly insulted our faith.”

Ms. Banerjee responded to the PM’s charges, saying, “We believe in the saffron of Swami Vivekananda, not the saffron of [U.P. Chief Minister] Yogi Adityanath.”

‘Influenced by BJP’

The controversy erupted on Saturday after the Chief Minister alleged a “BJP influence” on the religious organisations. “Some monks of Bharat Sevashram Sangha and Ramakrishna Mission are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi. Those looking after temples are doing spiritual jobs, but not all are doing so,” Ms. Banerjee had said at the birthplace of Ramakrishna Paramhansa in Hooghly.

Ms. Banerjee referred to Kartik Maharaj (also known as Swami Pradiptananda) of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha. “There is a Maharaj in Behrampore; Kartik Maharaj. He says he will not allow any TMC agent in the poll booth. I do not consider such sadhus as sadhus,” she said. She also referred to the Ramakrishna Mission and “instructions [the order had got] from Delhi”.

Denying the charges, Kartik Mahajan said the CM’s remarks would invoke protests and that he would seek a legal opinion on the issue. However, a representative from the Bharat Sevashram Sangha was seen sharing the dais with the PM in Purulia. A spokesperson of ISCKON had denied any attempts to influence voters. Meanwhile, the Ramakrishna Mission has always maintained a distance from politics, and its monks do not cast their votes. All the three religious organisation are based out of West Bengal and have large public following.

‘Two faces of same coin’

Targeting the parties of the INDIA bloc, the PM dubbed the Congress and TMC as “two sides of the same coin” and alleged that since “their sins were the same”, they came together to form the Opposition alliance.

He also alleged that like the Congress trying to attract the OBC community by offering it reservation in Karnataka, the TMC was trying “similar” ideas in Bengal. He added that Dr. Ambedkar had been against giving reservation on religious grounds.

Mr. Modi also touched upon the Sandeshkhali row, and said that to save “their” Sheikh Shahjahan, the TMC was casting aspersions on the character of the women and children of Sandeshkhali.

He also alleged that “corruption had become part of the ideology of TMC”, and assured that after June 4 (when the Lok Sabha election results will be declared) BJP’s action against corruption will gain momentum.

On the day the PM held the public meetings in south-western Bengal, the BJP MP from Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency, Kunar Hembram, joined the TMC at a public function addressed by Abhishek Banerjee. Mr. Hembram was denied a ticket by the BJP in the ongoing elections.

