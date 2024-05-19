Mallikarjun Kharge posters defaced near West Bengal Congress headquarters

The differences in the Congress party over the support to Trinamool Congress took an ugly turn on Sunday when several posters and hoardings of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were defaced in front of the party’s State headquarters Bidhan Bhawan in Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development came a day after Mr. Kharge snubbed State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for questioning Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s loyalty to the Opposition INDIA bloc.

The Congress president had said that Ms. Banerjee was part of the INDIA bloc and she would join the government once the Opposition alliance came to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mamata Banerjee is with the alliance. She has recently said that she will join the government. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will not take the decision. The decision will be taken by me and the high command and those who don’t agree will go out,” Mr. Kharge had said.

Mr. Chowdhury, however, continued with his criticism of the West Bengal Chief Minister and said that he “cannot speak in favour of someone who wants to finish me and our party in Bengal politically”. “If Kharge ji speaks against my views, I will continue to speak for Congressmen at the grassroots in the state,” he said.

On Sunday, when the posters were defaced, Mr. Chowdhury condemned the development. Sources in the party said that he was considering filing a police complaint in connection with the defacement of posters. Unidentified persons who defaced the posters also wrote “agent of Trinamool Congress” on Mr. Kharge’s posters and hoardings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development came amidst the Lok Sabha polls for which the Congress was in an electoral alliance with the Left parties in the State. While the Congress was contesting nine seats, the rest were for the Left parties.

The Trinamool Congress leadership, including Ms. Banerjee, had blamed Mr. Chowdhury for Congress not having an alliance with its party in West Bengal.

Mr. Chowdhury had also not been shy of making his opposition to Ms. Banerjee evident during the election campaign.

Ms. Banerjee had made her dislike for leaders of the Congress and CPI(M) public on many occasions. Last week, when she said that she would provide outside support to the INDIA bloc, she added, “You must know this that the INDIA Alliance — don’t count the Bengal Congress and CPI(M), those two are not with us. Those two are with the BJP. I am talking about Delhi,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.