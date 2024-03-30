GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Make every effort to regain the lost constituency, Abhayachandra Jain tells Congress workers in Mangaluru

Former Minister claims the BJP was not for development, but gets votes by inciting communal strife among people

March 30, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister K. Abhaychandra Jain at a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Former Minister K. Abhaychandra Jain at a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Congress leader and former Minister K. Abhayachandra Jain on Saturday exhorted party workers to make every effort to regain the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency that was lost 33 years ago by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party “that stands on the foundation of lies”.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Jain said the Congress has fielded an eminent and honest new face, R. Padmaraj from Dakshina Kannada. He should win to highlight the problems and issues of Dakshina Kannada in New Delhi. Mr. Jain noted that the BJP, which was garnering votes through gimmicks, did not field the “No. 1” MP this time. The MP did not bring even a single industry to the district during his 15-year tenure, he ridiculed.

The Congress, on the other hand, has continuously been developing the country right from independence. The party played a decisive role in empowering tenant farmers by conferring upon them the title over the lands they cultivated.

The Congress was responsible to bring the sea port, the airport, highways, banks, educational institutions and many other development works in the district. While the late Oscar Fernandes had got four-laning of highway projects in the district, the BJP MP could not get them completed even after 15 years, Mr. Jain chided.

The former Minister alleged that the BJP was not for development, but gets votes by inciting communal strife among people.

Mr. Jain said the Congress workers were upbeat in the district with the successful implementation of the five guarantee schemes by the State government. The party has made elaborate preparations to ensure victory of its candidate, he said, adding he too would be joining the campaign team for the success of the party.

General Elections 2024 / Mangalore / Karnataka / Indian National Congress

