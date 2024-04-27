GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Mahila Commission chief’s plea for adequate arrangements at polling booths for women

April 27, 2024 05:08 am | Updated 03:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson G. Venkata Lakshmi on Friday met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena and urged him to ensure adequate arrangements are available at polling centres for women voters.

In a representation submitted to him, she said women should be allowed to form separate queues and facilities such as medical services, drinking water and feeding rooms for women who visit the polling booths with babies in their lactation stage and mobile toilets should be provided.

In view of the soaring mercury, she said shelters at polling booths, drinking water and ORS packets should be made available.

Ms. Venkata Lakshmi also sought the CEO’s permission to inspect arrangements made for women voters at the polling booths in Kadapa district.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.