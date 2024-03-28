Madiga associations oppose MRPS support to NDA

March 28, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 09:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Madiga welfare associations have opposed the decision of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti leader’s Manda Krishna Madiga extending the party’s support to NDA in the ensuing elections.

The associations, at a roundtable conducted here on Thursday, adopted a few resolutions, including vehemently opposing Mr. Krishna Madiga and supporting YSRCP in the elections.

The speakers felt that the Madigas were at the receiving end due to the decisions taken by Mr. Krishna Madiga during the elections.

The speakers opposed Mr. Krishna Madiga’s support for the TDP during every election and said they would not allow him to tour the State.

Madigas in both the Telugu States were not getting their due share in politics due to Mr. Krishna Madiga. He was trying to reap the harvest by linking the issue of categorisation of Scheduled Castes though a decision has to be taken by the Union government in this regard.

LIDCAP Chairman Rajasekhar, SC Corporation Chairman Kanaka Rao Madiga, Rashtra Grandhalaya Parishad Chairman Mandapati Seshagiri Rao. Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi president Usiripati Brahmaiah, Rayalaseema Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi president Dasari Suvarna Raju, Navyandhra MRPS president Parisapogu Srinivasa Rao, Madiga Sanghala JAC president Medara Suresh, and others spoke.

