Polling in the State of Madhya Pradesh took place in the first to fourth phases of the Lok Sabha election, scheduled on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13 respectively. The 29 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh were divided as six constituencies who voted in both first and second phase each, nine in third and eight in the fourth phase. The total voter turnout from the total 5,63,40,064 electors in the State was 67.75% in phase one, 58.59% in phase two, 66.75% in phase three and 72.05% in phase four.

The contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - led NDA and the Indian National Congress (INC) - led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). While all 28 of the NDA candidates represent the BJP, the INDIA in Madhya Pradesh also consists of 1 candidate from the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) in the Khajuraho constituency. Furthermore, INDIA has not fielded a candidate in the Indore constituency.

A key contest in Madhya Pradesh is the constituency of Vidisha, where former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan is contesting on BJP’s ticket against INC’s Pratap Bhanu Sharma. Another former Chief Minister contesting this election is INC’s Digvijaya Singh fighting against BJP’s Rodmal Nagar in the Rajgarh constituency.

Guna, from where BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting against INC’s Rao Yadvendra Singh, is another constituency in focus. Jyotiraditya Scindia is the incumbent Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel in the Narendra Modi government. Another essential contest in the State is of the Chhindwara constituency, where INC’s Nakul Nath is contesting against BJP’s Vivek Bunty Sahu. Nakul Nath is the son of Kamal Nath, a former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The Khajuraho constituency, which has been a stronghold of the BJP, is seeing a contest between BJP’s state president V. D. Sharma and AIFB’s R. B. Prajapati.

The BJP has been winning in the state consistently as the party won a clear majority of 27 and 28 seats in 2014 and 2019 respectively. While the INC had managed to win 2 and 1 seats in 2014 and 2019 respectively, none of the other parties from the State have won any seats in the past two terms.

