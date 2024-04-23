GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Madhu Bangarappa criticises Eshwarappa for remark on Congress candidate

April 23, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education and in charge of Shivamogga district, Madhu Bangarappa, criticized former BJP Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is contesting as an Independent candidate, for his comments on Congress candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Tuesday, referring to Mr. Eshwarappa’s comment that Ms. Geetha was a weak and dummy candidate, Mr. Bangarappa said the person who could not secure ticket for his son was commenting on the Congress candidate. “If Mr. Eshwarappa was a man (gandasu), he would have got party ticket for his son. I have to answer him in this way, as he has been commenting on my sister,” he said.

When journalists pointed out that his statement was a gender-insensitive comment and was uncalled for, Mr. Bangarappa maintained that he was first Ms. Geetha’s brother and then Minister for Education. “I continue to use the same language if somebody comments on my sister. We are the children of former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa. I will defend her at any cost. This is my culture. I won’t change,” he said.

He also condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that Congress would snatch ‘mangalasutras’. “His comments show that he has become desperate. I hope people in the nation respond to it in the election,” he said.

Regarding the campaign in Shivamogga, the Minister said a few cine stars, including Duniya Vijay and Dali Dhananjaya, had voluntarily shown interest in campaigning for the Congress candidate in Shivamogga. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will campaign on May 4, he added.

