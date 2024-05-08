LS polls : Revised voter turnout in final phase in Karnataka pegged at 71.84%

The revised voter turnout in the final of the two-phase Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka on Tuesday, which sealed the future of 227 candidates, stood at 71.84%, higher than the 68.96% recorded in 2019 in these 14 constituencies. In 2014, these 14 constituencies recorded a turnout of 66.62%.

ADVERTISEMENT

While half of the total 1,86,19,270 votes polled are by women, 409 third-gender voters have exercised their franchise. Women voters outnumbered men in seven of the 14 constituencies. The constituencies that went to polls in the second phase are mostly in the northern belt of the State, covering the entire Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka regions, a couple of central districts and Uttara Kannada district.

According to the revised data shared by the Election Commission on Wednesday, Kalaburagi recorded the lowest turnout at 62.25%, while Chikkodi saw the highest at 78.66%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turnout above 75% in five segments

While five constituencies recorded a turnout above 75%, four segments recorded a polling of over 70%. Chikkodi was followed by Shivamogga (78.33%), Haveri (77.6%), Davangere (76.99%), Uttara Kannada (76.53%), Dharwad (74.37%), and Ballari (73.59%). These are key parliamentary constituencies that are witnessing an interesting battle.

An analysis of the Assembly constituency-wise data revealed that 49.25% of the total 1.29 crore women electors have exercised their franchise. The percentage of women who have voted is much higher in rural areas when compared with urban constituencies.

Overall State average

The 14 constituencies where polling was held on April 26 had recorded a total turnout of 69.56%. This is marginally higher than the 67.73% turnout in 2014 and 68.96% turnout in 2019 in these constituencies.

With this, the overall State average turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is now pegged at 70.64%, higher than that recorded in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While a turnout of 67.2% had been recorded in 2014, 68.81% polling was recorded in 2019. Karnataka had recorded 72.44% polling in the 2018 Assembly polls and 73.84% in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Bypoll

Meanwhile, the Surpur Assembly constituency bypoll saw a turnout of 73%, less than the 75.67% recorded in the 2023 Assembly polls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.