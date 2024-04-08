LS polls: Nine candidates remain in the fray in Dakshina Kannada constituency

April 08, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated April 09, 2024 08:01 am IST - MANGALURU

With nine candidates remaining in the fray for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Dakshina Kannada constituency the stage is set for the continued direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.

The candidates in the fray are Captain Brijesh Chowta of the BJP; Padmaraj R. Poojary of the Congress; Kanthappa Alangar of the Bahujan Samaj Party; Durga Prasad of the Karunada Sevaka Party; Prajakiya Manohara of the Uttama Prajakeeya Party; M. Ranjini of the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi; and Independent candidates Deepak Rajesh Coelho, Maxim Pinto, and Supreeth Kumar Poojary.

Satheesh Boodumakki, who had filed his papers as an Independent candidate, withdrew his papers on the last day for withdrawal of nominations on Monday.

The constituency had 13 candidates in the fray in the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Of them included Mr. Coelho, Mr. Pinto, and Mr. Poojary who are contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the same constituency for the third time. Mr. Coelho and Mr. Pinto had contested the 2014 elections also as Independents.

Mr. Poojary who is contesting as an Independent in this election, had contested the 2019 and 2014 elections as Hindustan Janata Party (HJP) candidate.

The constituency is witnessing the fight between two new faces of the BJP and the Congress for the first time after over four decades. Capt. Chowta, a former Captain with the Indian Army, and Mr. Padmaraj, an advocate, are facing each other. Otherwise, it was always a fight between political veterans or between a veteran and a fresher in the constituency.

The BJP wrested the seat from the Congress in 1991 elections. Since then the BJP has won the seat for eight consecutive times. It is making all efforts to retain the seat with it for the ninth term and the Congress trying to take the seat it lost three decades ago to its fold.

In the delimitation of constituencies in 2009, the erstwhile Mangaluru constituency became Dakshina Kannada by losing Kodagu district to Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

