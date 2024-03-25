LS polls: Krupakar-Senani, Tanishka Murthy are SVEEP icons for Mysuru

March 25, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:59 am IST - MYSURU

Noted wildlife photographers B.S. Krupakar and K. Senani and model Tanishka Murthy have been roped in as the icons for Mysuru district for spreading voter awareness in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

This was announced by Chief Executive Officer of zilla panchayat K.M. Gayathri, who is also chairperson of SVEEP committee in Mysuru, here on Monday.

She said the Chief Election Commissioner of Karnataka has appointed the three personalities as the SVEEP icons in recognition of their achievements in their chosen fields, to spread voter awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the icons would join the SVEEP campaigns organised by the district administration in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections for encouraging greater voter participation in the elections.

Former Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath was the icon for the assembly polls held last year. The SVEEP committee engaged the former international cricketer in its activities proposed to highlight the need for voters to compulsorily exercise their franchise.

Under SVEEP, the authorities are focussing on booths that reported poor voter turnout at the last assembly polls, and ensure that the voters step out of their homes to cast their ballot.

In this election, 20,72,337 people are eligible to cast their votes in the elections to Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency. Out of the 20,72,337 voters eligible to vote, 10,17,120 are men, 10,55,035 are women, and 182 others. The election notification will be issued on March 28 and the last date for filing nominations will be April 4.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on April 5 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is April 8. The polls will be held on April 26 and the counting of votes will be taken up only on June 4. The Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency comprises Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Chamundeshwari, Hunsur, and Periyapatna assembly constituencies in Mysuru district in addition to the Virajpet and Madikeri assembly constituencies in Kodagu district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.