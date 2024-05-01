GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Delhi High Court asks police to give security to transgender candidate in South Delhi to file nomination

May 01, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
‘Discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation or gender identity violates Article 14 of the Constitution,’ the court said.

‘Discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation or gender identity violates Article 14 of the Constitution,’ the court said. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The High Court has asked the police to provide security to Rajan Singh, a transgender person, to file the nomination form for the South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Singh had approached the court seeking police protection for his poll campaign, saying he had suffered a “life-threatening attack” on April 12 at his office in Badarpur, following which a complaint was lodged with the Police Commissioner. The Delhi police counsel told the court that security would be given to Singh for filing his nomination and that if, subsequently, he apprehends any threat, additional protection may be provided to him. The police counsel also said that the complaint lodged by Singh would be looked into.

“Any discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation or gender identity impairs equality before law and violates Article 14 of the Constitution,” the court said in its order on Monday. It added that it is the State’s duty to safeguard and enforce the rights of transgender persons.

Singh told the court that he had sought protection from the Election Commission of India (EC); however, the poll panel did not respond.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / judiciary (system of justice) / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.