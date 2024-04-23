GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

LS poll: Congress workers stage protest against BJP turncoat, ‘outsider’ Udit Raj

April 23, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 06:56 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Udit Raj (left), Congress’s candidate for North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Udit Raj (left), Congress’s candidate for North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. | Photo Credit: ANI

A press conference to introduce the Congress’s three Delhi Lok Sabha candidates on Monday was marred by protests after a section of party workers raised slogans against BJP turncoat and the party’s North West Delhi candidate Udit Raj.

Mr. Raj, who won the seat on a BJP ticket in the 2014 general election and switched to the Congress after being denied the ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, was termed “an outsider” by the protesters.

At its press conference, held at the party’s Delhi unit headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, the Congress introduced its candidates — J.P. Agarwal from Chandni Chowk and Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi, apart from Mr. Raj.

The Congress is fighting the Lok Sabha election in Delhi in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting four seats.

A disgruntled Congress worker said, “There are several competent leaders in the party who could have been given the ticket. Why did the party choose a former BJP MP?”

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said the protests showed that the party “is on the rise in Delhi as there is a lot of demand for Congress tickets”.

Although no slogans were raised against Mr. Kumar, a section of the party workers also termed him an “outsider” as he had contested the 2019 election (unsuccessfully) on a CPI ticket from Begusarai in Bihar before joining the Congress in 2021.

Addressing the press conference, Mr. Raj said several works that he started during his tenure as the North West Delhi MP were stopped by the BJP in the past five years and that his first priority would be to resume those projects.

“I adopted four model villages for special development and changed the face of Narela,” the former BJP MP said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Delhi / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.