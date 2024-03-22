Lok Sabha ticket to Lalu’s daughter in lieu of kidney donation, accuses Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary

March 22, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Patna

BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on March 22 accused Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad of selling the Lok Sabha ticket to his daughter Rohini Acharya in lieu of donating a kidney.

His statement came after a strong buzz that Ms. Acharya is getting the Lok Sabha ticket from Saran. Ms. Acharya, the second daughter of Mr. Prasad, donated kidney to her ailing father and the kidney transplant was carried out on December 5, 2022 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, where she resides.

Reacting to the speculation of Ms. Acharya contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Saran, Mr. Choudhary said, “Lalu Prasad ji is master in selling tickets and he did not spare his daughter as well. Pahle kidney liye, phir ticket diye [first he took the kidney, then he gave ticket]. This is the identity of Lalu Prasad ji.”

Septuagenarian Mr. Prasad has been suffering from multiple ailments, including problems in the kidney. During his treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi, doctors had declared that Mr. Prasad’s kidney was functioning at 25% efficiency and there was an urgent need for kidney transplantation.

Following the procedure, Ms. Acharya had posted a tweet saying it was “just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father”.

Mr. Choudhary, State president of the BJP, further said, “Why Lalu ji never gave ticket to his daughter earlier? Why after donating a kidney. This is very unfortunate for the democracy that just because she gave her kidney, he is now giving her a ticket.”

Ms. Acharya on Friday posted a message on X saying, “It is my duty and love towards my father to give one of my kidneys to him. Rohini is ready to sacrifice her life for her family and her birthplace Bihar. I am Lalu ji’s daughter, I will answer lowly people, small thoughts and small character people in public’s court. Public will decide what is right and wrong.”

On the other hand, RJD spokespersons came down heavily on Mr. Choudhary for his remark against Mr. Prasad’s daughter.

“He [Mr. Choudhary] has become mentally retarded and did not give good treatment to his own mother. He has insulted the mothers and sisters of Bihar,“ RJD spokesperson Sarika Paswan said.

Another spokesperson of the party Madhu Manjari Kushwaha said, “His statement has hurt the people of Kushwaha community. Did he mortgage his parents or sold them, when he was made minister by Lalu ji despite not having the age to become minister. The BJP is scared after RJD started giving Lok Sabha tickets to several people of Kushwaha community. He must apologise for his remarks.”

