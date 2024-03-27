Lok Sabha polls | Will EPS recall the Kodanad heist-cum-murder incident, asks E.V.K.S. Elangovan

March 27, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated March 28, 2024 06:56 am IST - ERODE

Countering former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s allegations of corruption in the DMK government, Erode MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan asked Mr. Palaniswami to recall the Kodanad-heist-cum murder case.

Addressing media persons after introducing DMK’s candidate K. E. Prakash, Mr. Elangovan criticised Mr. Palaniswami’s claims that the State government had not achieved anything. “Bengaluru is in the midst of an acute drinking water crisis, which has not occurred in Tamil Nadu,” he said, and emphasized the government’s success in ensuring uninterrupted power supply, as well as providing free travel for women on government buses.

The counting of votes will take place 45 days after polling and anything could happen since the Election Commission was under the clutches of the BJP government, Mr. Elangovan said. Asked about the ruling Congress party in Karnataka not releasing water to the State, Mr. Elangovan said, “there is no water there, look at River Cauvery in Erode, it is dry.”

To a question on the prevalence of ganja in the State, he said the banned substance is distributed across the country only through the port in Gujarat that is owned by Gautam Adani.