March 26, 2024 12:50 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Late actor and founder of the DMDK, Vijayakant’s elder son, V. Vijaya Prabhakaran, is to soon make his debut into electoral politics by contesting from the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, where he faces two-time Congress sitting MP B. Manickam Tagore and the BJP’s new face Radikaa Sarathkumar.

The 33-year-old architect however, seems confident: speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Prabhakaran said he would put up a tough fight, emboldened by the strength of the AIADMK, of which the DMDK is an alliance partner, and also on the merits of his father’s legacy of good work in the region.

Mr. Prabhakaran said he was not new to politics, as he has toured across Tamil Nadu for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well as the 2021 Assembly elections for campaigns. “Since my childhood, I have been attending party meetings and functions with my father and I have seen the ins and outs of the party’s functioning. These experiences will help me now during my fight for the seat,” he said.

Fulfilling father’s dreams

The reason he entered politics, Mr. Prabhakaran said, was to fulfill the unfinished dreams and wishes of his father in serving the people of the State. “My father used to say that the people of Tamil Nadu deserved to be rocked in a golden cradle. I will use this opportunity of contesting in the Parliamentary elections to serve them,” he said.

Though he steered clear of specific promises for the constituency, he said would ensure the provision of provide basic amenities, and would make up for all the failures of the sitting MP.

Exuding hope of a change of guard in the State in the next Assembly elections, he said, “If that happens, I will work in tandem with the State Government in ensuring that welfare schemes reach the people, 100%,” he said.

Tough battle ahead

When asked about taking on two strong alliances in the constituency, he said that he was aware of the strengths of the DMDK and the popularity of the AIADMK in Virudhunagar district.

“We will put in every effort to ensure our success. We will never indulge in lowly acts of conspiracy to win the elections,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.

To a question on the caste-equations determining the outcome of the election in the constituency, he retorted that both the DMDK and AIADMK were not dependent on castes or religions. “That is how our leaders, MGR, Jayalalithaa and Vijayakant have guided us thus far. People from all castes and religions are in our party and that is why the DMDK has a uniform vote bank across the State. Our political journey is towards serving humanity,” he maintained.

“Not an outsider”

When asked about whether the people of Virudhunagar would look on him as an outsider, Mr. Prabhakaran said that his forefathers had lived in the district. He recalled that his father had donated land worth ₹21 crore among the poor and the oppressed near Madurai Airport, years before he entered politics.

“Captain (Vijayakant) has been deeply etched in the hearts of the people here. They consider him a family member. I hope they extend, to me, the same love and affection,” he said. People need not look at him as the son of a popular actor. “I am like a boy living next door. I am easily approachable and no high post will change my friendly nature,” he said.

