Lok Sabha polls | Trinamool Congress announces candidates for all 42 seats in West Bengal

March 10, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST

This is the first time TMC has announced its candidate list from a mega public meeting at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground

The party fielded cricketers Yusuf Pathan from Baharampore and Kirti Azad from Bardhaman Durgapur. Senior Trinamool leaders Saugata Roy has been retained to contest from Dum Dum, Sudip Banerjee will contest from Kolkata Uttar and Abhishek Banerjee will contest from Diamond Harbour. It also renominated Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar LS seat.

TMC to contest in Assam, Meghalaya

The Trinamool Congress launched its poll campaign from the rally where its chief Mamata Banerjee set the tone for the upcoming elections.

Ms. Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress will contest elections alone in Bengal and will also fight in Assam, Meghalaya. The TMC is also in talks with Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party (SP) for contesting in one LS seat in Uttar Pradesh, Ms. Banerjee added.

During the rally, Ms. Banerjee said that PM Modi must cross-check facts with officials before making allegations against Bengal. “We will never allow BJP to bring NRC or open detention camps in Bengal,” Ms. Banerjee said.

In an apparent dig at ex-Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Ms. Banerjee said, “I respect judiciary, but a few judges worked as BJP agents.”

Lakhs of supporters and numerous block-level leaders were seen in the morning flocking from different districts to hear their leader, affectionately called ‘Didi’. Christened ‘Jana Garjan Sabha’, the mega event features three platforms, including a cross ramp, with Ms. Banerjee and TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee taking centre stage as the main speakers.

(With inputs from PTI)

