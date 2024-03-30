ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | T.N. CM Stalin campaigns in Salem during his morning walk

March 30, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - Salem

Mr. Stalin met and interacted with residents, received their petitions and had tea at a coffee bar while campaigning for Salem DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathy

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin interacting with residents during his morning walk in Salem, while campaigning for the DMK Salem candidate T.M. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin campaigned for the Salem Parliamentary constituency’s DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathy on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

The Chief Minister, staying at a hotel in Mamangam, arrived at First Agraharam around 7 a.m. and started to walk with Mr. Selvaganapathy and Salem MLA R. Rajendran. The Chief Minister introduced the candidate to local residents. People took selfies with the Chief Minister and interacted with him. The Chief Minister inquired about the vegetables sold at a roadside shop in Chinna Kadai Veethi. A few women gave petitions to the Chief Minister regarding their grievances. The Chief Minister later had tea at a coffee bar. After 45 minutes of campaigning, he left for the hotel.

In the evening, Mr. Stalin is participating in a public meeting at Pethanaickenpalayam and campaigning for the Salem and Kallakurichi Parliamentary constituencies’s DMK candidates.

Earlier in the morning, the Chief Minister’s wife, Durga Stalin, visited Salem Sugavaneswarar Temple and offered prayers.

