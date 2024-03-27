Lok Sabha polls | T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai files nomination for Coimbatore constituency

March 27, 2024 01:59 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

T.N. BJP president and the party’s candidate for the Coimbatore constituency K. Annamalai, filed his nomination papers on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Accompanied by Coimbatore south MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and BJP district general secretary J. Ramesh, Mr. Annamalai submitted his papers to Returning Officer Kranthi Kumar Pati.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Annamalai said the the BJP was confident of winning more than 400 seats across the country this year, and this would include the representative from Coimbatore. “We will stand by the people of Coimbatore and work for its people,” he said.

The DMK and the AIADMK have joined hands to fight the BJP, he claimed and said: “Our fight is against those stopping ( Coimbatore’s) development, selling ganja...the incumbent MP of Coimbatore has not taken up, in Parliament, the problems faced by Coimbatore industries.”

Asked about the remarks of AIADMK candidate Singai Ramachandran who said that Mr. Annamalai was not a son of the soil, Mr. Annamalai said that he had come to Coimbatore in 2002 to study engineering, and his wife was from Coimbatore. People from different parts of the State have set up industries here, he said. “We don’t talk about minorities or the majority here. Coimbatore is at risk of being targeted by fundamentalists and extremists, and the State and Central governments should protect all people here,” he added.

Mr. Annamalai is up against AIADMK’s Singai Ramachandran and DMK’s B. Rajkumar, popularly known as Ganapathi Rajkumar.

