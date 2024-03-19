Lok Sabha polls | Thiruvananthapuram district to have 127 squads to enforce model code of conduct

March 19, 2024 03:58 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

42 static surveillance teams, 42 flying squads, 15 anti-defacement squads, 14 video surveillance teams will function on the ground, says District Collector Geromic George

A total of 127 squads have started functioning in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala to enforce the model code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, District Collector Geromic George, who is also the District Election Officer, has said. Addressing a press conference here on March 19 (Tuesday) on the election-related arrangements being made in the district, Mr. George said there will be 42 static surveillance teams, 42 flying squads, 15 anti-defacement squads, 14 video surveillance teams that will function on the ground, in addition to 14 video-viewing teams which will monitor the activities of the rest of the squads. ALSO READ Lok Sabha polls | PM Modi leads roadshow in Palakkad in scorching summer heat

Across the two parliamentary constituencies of Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal, the district will have a total of 2,730 polling stations, with a maximum of 1,500 voters in each station. Auxiliary polling stations will be set up in areas where there are more than 1,500 voters. The district has a total of 27,22,108 voters, with 14,59,339 female voters, 12,17,709 male voters and 60 transgender voters. Compared to previous years, the number of differently abled voters has increased more than three-fold. The number of differently abled voters is 25,363. There are 31,534 voters aged above 85 and 23,039 young voters. The number of service voters is 8,422.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency consists of the Kazhakuttam, Vattiyurkavu, Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Parassala, Kovalam and Neyyattinkara Assembly constituencies. Varkala, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Nedumangad, Vamanapuram, Aruvikkara and Kattakkada Assembly constituencies are included in the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency.

C-Vigil app

The model code of conduct will be in force till June 6. The public can report complaints related to election campaign activities through the C-Vigil app. Complaints will be resolved within 100 minutes, he said. The Collector also said Thiruvananthapuram is the district where the maximum number of complaints have been resolved through the C-Vigil app.

Differently abled voters and those above the age of 85 can avail of the postal voting facility, if needed. The election notification will be issued on March 28. The last date for submission of nomination papers is April 4. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on April 5. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is April 8.

The District Collector is the returning officer of the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, while Additional District Magistrate C. Premji is the returning officer of the Attingal constituency.

Mr. George said that instructions have been issued to remove posters and flex boards of various political parties at government offices and surrounding areas. Restrictions as part of the model code of conduct have also been imposed on government guest houses and rest houses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.