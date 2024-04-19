GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls: Thiruvananthapuram Collector denies errors during mock polling in Kerala’s capital district

Collector lodges complaint with Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) against online media platform which allegedly published a report saying VVPAT slips displayed extra votes for BJP in mock poll

April 19, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The commissioning of EVMs in Thiruvananthapuram district, which began on April 15, 2024, was completed in April 18 in the district which has two Lok Sabha constituencies – Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal. (image for representational purposes)

The commissioning of EVMs in Thiruvananthapuram district, which began on April 15, 2024, was completed in April 18 in the district which has two Lok Sabha constituencies – Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal. (image for representational purposes) | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Geromic George on April 19 (Friday) denied reports that extra votes were polled for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a mock poll held in connection with the commissioning of electronic voting machines (EVM) in Kerala’s capital district.

Mr. George has lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul against an online media platform which allegedly published a report saying that the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips had displayed extra votes for the BJP in the mock poll.

EC informs SC that reports of EVM error in Kerala are false

No such incident was reported anywhere in the district, the Collector, who is also the District Election Officer, said.

The commissioning of EVMs, which began on April 15, was completed by 2.30 p.m. on April 18 (Thursday) in the district which has two Lok Sabha constituencies – Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal. Ballot papers displaying photos and symbols of the candidates were loaded in ballot units in the presence of representatives of political parties. But no complaint regarding such an error was filed anywhere in the district, Mr. George said.

Complaints that extra votes had been polled for the BJP during mock polling in Kasaragod constituency had grabbed headlines on April 18. The Election Commission and the Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) had dismissed them as unfounded.

