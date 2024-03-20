DMK Manifesto: M.K. Stalin promises more autonomy for States if INDIA bloc is voted to power

March 20, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some of the key promises in the DMK’s manifesto include an exemption for T.N. from NEET; repealing of the CAA; Statehood for Puducherry and a monthly sum of ₹1,000 for all women across the country

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released the election manifesto of his party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Click here to access the full document of DMK’s manifesto Mr. Stalin highlighted some of his party’s key poll promises, which include an amendment to the Constitution of India to accommodate relevant recommendations of expert committees on Centre-State relations in order to grant more autonomy to States; the appointment of Governors after duly consulting the Chief Ministers of States; the abolition of Article 356 and the removal of Article 361 of the Constitution of India; the establishing of a branch of the Supreme Court of India in Chennai; Statehood for Puducherry and reducing the prices of LPG, petrol and diesel to ₹500, ₹75 and ₹65, respectively. ALSO READ Lok Sabha polls | DMK fields 10 incumbents, 11 new faces in Tamil Nadu

If the INDIA bloc is voted to power at the Centre, Mr. Stalin promised to conduct a caste census once every five years and also promised the immediate implementation of the Act that provides 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Other promises include a separate budget for the Railways; the implementation of the recommendations of the Sachar Committee to improve the livelihood of Muslims; the abolition of the‘One Nation, One Election’ proposed policy; the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA); the formation of a State Development Council including Chief Ministers; an exemption for Tamil Nadu from the NEET exam; the removal of all toll booths on national highways; the prevention of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and a monthly entitlement of ₹1000 for all women in the country.

The manifesto also featured the conduct of exams for Union government jobs, both written and oral, in Tamil and other respective State official languages; the declaration of Tamil as the official language at the Madras High Court and co-official language in Union government offices and Indian citizenships for Sri Lankan Tamils who have been lodged at refugee camps.

Mr. Stalin said “It is not only the manifesto of the DMK, but the manifesto of the people of Tamil Nadu. The party has fulfilled its poll promises after coming to power. The fascist BJP, which came to power in 2014, has destroyed the country in all aspects. The Narendra Modi-led government has failed to fulfil its poll promises.”

Mr. Stalin continued: “It is not good for the country if the Modi government continues to remain in power. The INDIA bloc has been formed in the interest of the nation, and to unseat the Modi government from power. Soon after the formation of the new government at the Centre, steps will be taken to implement poll promises and extend the initiatives taken by the ‘Dravidian Model’ government in Tamil Nadu across India.”

Mr. Stalin also charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with not visiting the State in the aftermath of the floods in the southern districts and Cyclone Michaung in the northern districts. “The fear of defeat is evident with Prime Minister Modi’s frequent visits to Tamil Nadu now, when the polls are around the corner,” he said.

Earlier this year, the DMK had formed a committee headed by the party’s deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi to prepare the election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. The committee travelled across the State to gather inputs from various stakeholders and associations, including farmers, industrialists and traders, to curate the party’s poll promises.

